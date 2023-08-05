Does anyone here actually use their TOSLINK port on their MOBO?

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 6,352
TV's are slowly ruling them out, yet motherboards continue to include the beautiful feature...at least for now.
Just curious, anyone here actually using theirs? Because I do! And I wouldn't have it any other way until our GPU's can use/run ARC or a similar feature through an AV. Or am I missing a better feature to provide higher quality sound from and to my PC using my speakers/AV?
If there is none, I must admit that TOSLINK MUST stay.
Just curious, anyone here actually using theirs? Because I do! And I wouldn't have it any other way until our GPU's can use/run ARC or a similar feature through an AV. Or am I missing a better feature to provide higher quality sound from and to my PC using my speakers/AV?
If there is none, I must admit that TOSLINK MUST stay.
Last edited: