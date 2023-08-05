Does anyone here actually use their TOSLINK port on their MOBO?

TV's are slowly ruling them out, yet motherboards continue to include the beautiful feature...at least for now.

Just curious, anyone here actually using theirs? Because I do! And I wouldn't have it any other way until our GPU's can use/run ARC or a similar feature through an AV. Or am I missing a better feature to provide higher quality sound from and to my PC using my speakers/AV?
If there is none, I must admit that TOSLINK MUST stay.


1691217582139.png


1691217591103.png
 
pendragon1 said:
yes because my amp doesnt have hdmi audio.
Wait, what? Arc works on GPUs? Explain... I'm using a display port for my monitor to my gpu, how would I change that up to NOT use toslink AND get higher quality audio?
 
I do.

That being said, I've reviewed several motherboards lately that omit the connector. It's basically getting dropped on all the budget boards.
 
