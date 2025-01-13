Does anyone here actually own an Intel Arc B580?

El_Capitan

El_Capitan

Gawd
Joined
Nov 11, 2012
Messages
849
Yeah, scalpers... but has anyone bought an Intel Arc B580, even at the scalped prices? I don't know anyone who personally has one. I don't see scalped prices changing much until AMD's 9000 series release. I just think it's funny that the news outlets are all saying the Intel Arc B580's were a hit, yet no one actually bought one.

It'll be interesting when more are stocked at MSRP, if the scalpers will double down, or keep buying them off the shelves. Fun times.
 
I have bought one on the day it was released and am currently using it. It's working really well so far with very few hiccups with some games(micro stuttering/tearing) which I hope is soon solved with some driver updates in the near future.
 
I caught the Sleel Legend when they hit Microcenter. Sadly I’ve not seen it restock at all since the week after launch.
 
I picked up the AsRock Steel Legend version at Microcenter on launch day. I was surprised they let me order one for pickup. Usually they don't do that with new launches.

I've seen then in stock at the Chicago Microcenter a couple times since launch. They got some AsRock Challengers and I think one other one. I've also seen reports of them being briefly available from Newegg since launch.
 
wareyore said:
Back in stock at Nerwegg. Game bundle as well.

https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E168148...EMC-AutoNotify-USA-_-N82E16814883006-_-102010

View attachment 706226
Click to expand...
1737771297394.png
 
That sucks as I may buy the $249 card later on, I like what I'm seeing with the B570 and Crysis Remastered @ 1080p High with RT High.
 
crazycrave said:
That sucks as I may buy the $249 card later on, I like what I'm seeing with the B570 and Crysis Remastered @ 1080p High with RT High.
Click to expand...
It could be worse. I kinda want to build a 3rd rig and get an AMD card so I can have one of each lol. Or maybe I should just unload this B580 after I get my hands on Blackwell.
 
zandor said:
I kinda want to build a 3rd rig and get an AMD card so I can have one of each lol.
Click to expand...
This is exactly what I’ve ended up with. One all AMD box , one all Intel box and I game mostly on the AMD /Nvidia box. It’s silly but hobbies right? What’s really funny is that I could just have one 3-4K top end machine instead —but somehow 3-4 computers are better.. Lmao!
 
TheHig said:
This is exactly what I’ve ended up with. One all AMD box , one all Intel box and I game mostly on the AMD /Nvidia box. It’s silly but hobbies right? What’s really funny is that I could just have one 3-4K top end machine instead —but somehow 3-4 computers are better.. Lmao!
Click to expand...
I'll mix them up if I build a 3rd rig. B580 with an AMD CPU. Reverse budget build or something like that. I just like the idea of an AMD proc with an Intel GPU. Just seems wrong lol. I'll probably resist the temptation.
 
Well it not like paying the markup on anything that has an Nvidia label , $269 is doable IMO about what I seen so far from the B570 for the B580, as to be doing only B570 at the moment and moved back to AM5, may put the A770 16GB back into my AM4 as it has been a while and new drivers are out now.
 
Scalpers must be out in full force for all the GPU's.. looks like a rough time to be in the market for a new GPU
 
Maybe someday someone will offer something to convince me to replace my Polaris GPU. This might be the Gen
 
crazycrave said:
Well it not like paying the markup on anything that has an Nvidia label , $269 is doable IMO about what I seen so far from the B570 for the B580, as to be doing only B570 at the moment and moved back to AM5, may put the A770 16GB back into my AM4 as it has been a while and new drivers are out now.
Click to expand...
The A770 16GB actually has legs now with recent drivers. You may be pleasantly surprised.
 
If I get time this eve, I'll chuck it in the 14700K box and give it a rip.

Starting to get a backlog of projects going. Complete the 9800X3D build, the relocation of the 7800X3D guts in a new case, set up the new NAS, and stuff the B580 in my Plex box.....
I need to take vacation to get it all done.

I'm out of beer too. Bourbon will have to suffice I suppose.

Drivers are a bit of a mofo to install. I cleaned the Nvidia drivers out, swapped cards, installed the Arc driver, rebooted, had to install again. Then it hung. Cancelled, rebooted, began installation for a third time.
Damn it's slow, or so it seems I guess.

Third time was the charm I see, time to flog
 
Last edited:
DogsofJune said:
If I get time this eve, I'll chuck it in the 14700K box and give it a rip.

Starting to get a backlog of projects going. Complete the 9800X3D build, the relocation of the 7800X3D guts in a new case, set up the new NAS, and stuff the B580 in my Plex box.....
I need to take vacation to get it all done.

I'm out of beer too. Bourbon will have to suffice I suppose.
Click to expand...
I keep thinking I ought to try putting my B580 in my Z890 machine that I still haven't gotten around to finishing the setup on yet. Haven't gotten around to installing and setting up Linux, and Windows still needs a bunch of apps installed. That I've been playing Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous lately is part of the problem - it runs just fine at 4k with max settings on the B580. Seems to get 45fps or so, which is fine for that sort of game. I suppose the other bit is I've been working on deployment automation at work. That makes me not want to do sysadmin stuff at home. Need to get back to writing code lol. Then of course the other problem is having an Intel GPU and an NVidia GPU makes me want an AMD GPU just for completeness, but then I'll need a 3rd rig. I doubt I'll do it but I kinda want a "backwards" machine with an AMD CPU and an Intel GPU. But maybe if I can trade my 3090 for some sort of AMD card and/or other parts after I get my hands on Blackwell, stuff the AMD card in my X299 rig, and slap together a budget build to put the B580 in...

Looking around, it looks like B580s are sold out again in the US aside from Newegg and my local Microcenter having the Sparkle for $299. B570s look to be easy to get, just don't go to my Microcenter. $269 for the Sparkle. B&H is no good either - $249 for an Acer B570. Amazon & Newegg have B570s for $229.
 
I officially have an amd CPU, amd GPU box.
An Intel Nvidia box, an Intel Intel box, an amd Nvidia box. Plus an Intel CPU amd GPU box.

I got all my bases covered with the exception of an amd cpu Intel GPU system.
 
zandor said:
I'm not interested in having all possible combinations, but I like that one because AMD CPU and Intel GPU seems kinda wrong?
Click to expand...
Shouldn't really matter.
In fact I would assume Intel just like AMD makes special effort to not have any 'preference' for their own CPU's because it is like the sure way to get bad publicity. Intel doesn't need any bad publicity right now 🫣
 
XoR_ said:
Shouldn't really matter.
In fact I would assume Intel just like AMD makes special effort to not have any 'preference' for their own CPU's because it is like the sure way to get bad publicity. Intel doesn't need any bad publicity right now 🫣
Click to expand...
I'm not thinking about anything technical. I just think AMD CPU + Intel GPU sounds backwards.
 
crazycrave said:
Was you around when Nvidia made chipsets En Force 4 for Intel and AMD motherboards?
Click to expand...
Yes. I had NForce2, 3 and 4 chipsets in AMD rigs. Also had a VIA chipset dual socket 370 Intel board before that. Back then 3rd party chipsets were common. I also upgraded from an Intel 486 DX-33 to an AMD 486DX2-66 and swapped out an AMD K6-200 for an Intel Pentium 200MMX. The K6 had a bug that caused crashes if you had more than 32MB of system ram, and I had 64.
 
I think I had an nForce2 board at one point. I know I had a VIA board, too.

I have the A770 + 12600K all Intel machine I wanted (server/backup machine). I was hoping to move my main machine to all AMD (7800XT), but then the new 9xxx series was underwhelming, so that's paired with a 14700K that I had planned to pair to an nVidia 4070 Ti Super, just to keep things all mixed up. (My laptop has a Xeon+Quadro, so I have that bit of green. And the old Macbook I grabbed has Intel+AMD....) I am looking for a Jetson Nano Super to play with though, so there's that.... Gotta taste 'em all.

-bZj
 
And sold out again.

These Intel cards aren't too bad to get though. I've seen B580s in stock on Newegg multiple times for $269 and B570s for $229 even more often. Last week Newegg had some ONIX Lumi (so white) B580s for $269, and they were available for a while. I could have bought several of each by now. Hell, I almost tried to buy a B570 before they launched just for the fun of getting a card before launch. Microcenter had them listed to order for store pickup before the launch. Would have been kinda fun to get a card before release, but what would I do with it? Already had a B580 and a 3090, and I would have had to slog through Chicago traffic to get one.
 
zandor said:
And sold out again.

These Intel cards aren't too bad to get though. I've seen B580s in stock on Newegg multiple times for $269 and B570s for $229 even more often. Last week Newegg had some ONIX Lumi (so white) B580s for $269, and they were available for a while. I could have bought several of each by now. Hell, I almost tried to buy a B570 before they launched just for the fun of getting a card before launch. Microcenter had them listed to order for store pickup before the launch. Would have been kinda fun to get a card before release, but what would I do with it? Already had a B580 and a 3090, and I would have had to slog through Chicago traffic to get one.
Click to expand...
I just hope a few of you folks was lucky enough to grab it from that link, no need to pay Micro Centers jacked up price on that very card, as my MC has it for $269 for that card.

As for what you could do with it, I was chatting with Co Pilot about running my own AI on my A770 XMX engines and it was telling everything that I needed to do and even how to train it, I thought about training my AI to track Silver actions around the World as I buy Silver.

The Intel Arc A770 16GB video card is equipped with 16 AI engines. These AI engines are designed to accelerate machine learning and AI workloads, enhancing the performance of various applications, including gaming, content creation, and data analysis.

The Intel Arc B570 10GB video card is equipped with 144 AI engines2. These AI engines are designed to accelerate machine learning and AI workloads, enhancing the performance of various applications, including gaming, content creation, and data analysis.
 
Last edited:
crazycrave said:
I just hope a few of you folks was lucky enough to grab it from that link, no need to pay Micro Centers jacked up price on that very card, as my MC has it for $269 for that card.

As for what you could do with it, I was chatting with Co Pilot about running my own AI on my A770 XMX engines and it was telling everything that I needed to do and even how to train it, I thought about training my AI to track Silver actions around the World as I buy Silver.

The Intel Arc A770 16GB video card is equipped with 16 AI engines. These AI engines are designed to accelerate machine learning and AI workloads, enhancing the performance of various applications, including gaming, content creation, and data analysis.

The Intel Arc B570 10GB video card is equipped with 144 AI engines2. These AI engines are designed to accelerate machine learning and AI workloads, enhancing the performance of various applications, including gaming, content creation, and data analysis.
Click to expand...
I need to take the B580 I have and experiment with that.
 
The supply seems to be drying up, even ebay variety is weak. Except for the over-priced Gunnir brand Newgg is OOS mostly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top