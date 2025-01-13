Does anyone here actually own an Intel Arc B580?

El_Capitan
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2012
- Messages
- 849
Yeah, scalpers... but has anyone bought an Intel Arc B580, even at the scalped prices? I don't know anyone who personally has one. I don't see scalped prices changing much until AMD's 9000 series release. I just think it's funny that the news outlets are all saying the Intel Arc B580's were a hit, yet no one actually bought one.
It'll be interesting when more are stocked at MSRP, if the scalpers will double down, or keep buying them off the shelves. Fun times.
