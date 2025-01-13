Does anyone here actually own an Intel Arc B580?

DogsofJune said: If I get time this eve, I'll chuck it in the 14700K box and give it a rip.



Starting to get a backlog of projects going. Complete the 9800X3D build, the relocation of the 7800X3D guts in a new case, set up the new NAS, and stuff the B580 in my Plex box.....

I need to take vacation to get it all done.



I'm out of beer too. Bourbon will have to suffice I suppose. Click to expand...

I keep thinking I ought to try putting my B580 in my Z890 machine that I still haven't gotten around to finishing the setup on yet. Haven't gotten around to installing and setting up Linux, and Windows still needs a bunch of apps installed. That I've been playing Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous lately is part of the problem - it runs just fine at 4k with max settings on the B580. Seems to get 45fps or so, which is fine for that sort of game. I suppose the other bit is I've been working on deployment automation at work. That makes me not want to do sysadmin stuff at home. Need to get back to writing code lol. Then of course the other problem is having an Intel GPU and an NVidia GPU makes me want an AMD GPU just for completeness, but then I'll need a 3rd rig. I doubt I'll do it but I kinda want a "backwards" machine with an AMD CPU and an Intel GPU. But maybe if I can trade my 3090 for some sort of AMD card and/or other parts after I get my hands on Blackwell, stuff the AMD card in my X299 rig, and slap together a budget build to put the B580 in...Looking around, it looks like B580s are sold out again in the US aside from Newegg and my local Microcenter having the Sparkle for $299. B570s look to be easy to get, just don't go to my Microcenter. $269 for the Sparkle. B&H is no good either - $249 for an Acer B570. Amazon & Newegg have B570s for $229.