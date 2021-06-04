Does anyone have any idea where all these Intel CPU's decommissioned by Google are going and can we get some?

wareyore
Google dumping 10 Million Intel CPU's.
Whenever massive data center upgrades occur we've had some wins in expensive multicore CPUs getting to consumers for cheap, for a short while.
I got a cool 12c for an x79 and a 20c for an x99r3 pretty cheap a while back.
