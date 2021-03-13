Does anyone ever have trouble with the built-on I/O panel on modern motherboards and older cases?

Jack Of Owls
I'm just about to order an Asus Strix z490-E motherboard (my first upgrade in years) and I'm trying to transfer as many of my old components as possible. Among them is my favorite mid-tower ATX case - Carbide Series™ 300R - which is no longer sold, I don't think. I saw someone posting a review on Amazon about the Asus motherboard screaming in uppercase not to buy this board because you'll have to remove the i/O panel to get it to fit your case. Should I anticipate any problems with that back panel getting aligned properly? This is my favorite case I've owned because it strikes that perfect balance between cool and quiet.