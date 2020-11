I am currently using Achieva Shimian QH270 with my 1070 with dvi. I also got a free back up monitor of same model so I really want to keep this. I am wonder will 3070/3080 will have dvi? I try using this and fail. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B013Z723JU/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1