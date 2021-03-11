Does Adobe still allow license transfers for discontinued products?

I've been clearing out my home and I recently found that I had an old,sealed copy of an Adobe product in storage. I tried looking it up on eBay, but the UPC doesn't return any hits, however searching for it on Google does bring up listings. I want to sell it, but I think it would be smarter to register the product to my account to confirm that the key is legitimate, and once that is done, arrange a license transfer.But since the product is no longer sold or supported by Adobe, I'm not sure if they'll be fine with a license transfer? I haven't dealt with them much beyond registering some software (that I never used), so I'm hoping people here have a clue.Can anyone help me figure this out? Thanks.