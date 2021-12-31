Does a 12700K and Alder Lake CPUs run much hotter with DDR5 RAM than DDR4

I just switched out my 12700K from a DDR4 Asus Tuf DDR4 board and put it in an Asus Prime Z690-A DDR5 board and 6000MHz DDR5 RAM



Same exact cooler and case and etc..



On the Asus Tuf Z690 WiFi D4, running OCCT Variable Large Dataset Test, temps peaked in high 70s and averaged in mid to high 60s



Now with an Asus Prime Z690-A DDR5 board, running OCCT Variable Large Data Set temps already peaked at 88C and average very high 70s and spike in low 80s.







Both boards have same layout and almost VRMs with the Prime A being slightly better VRM I think and BIOS is the same.



Same LLC 7 and same VCORE 1.275 and same BIOS settings as they are both ASUS boards. E cores and HT disabled on both. Both had 5GHz static all core OC. Same exact i7 12700K CPU.



Does DDR5 stress IMC of these CPUs for 10C or more higher temps?



I am surprised it would given Gear 2 Memory controller with DDR5 is only running at 1500MHz (3000MHz RAM non DDR rate) vs 1800MHz with the DDR4 Gear 1 mode.



Any info on this.



I also had a similar experience on another board.



Is it a thing that DDR5 at higher speeds makes CPU much hotter? Would lower DDR5 speeds help?