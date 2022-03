The PSU will get from the wall what it need to power your computer, so the total possible watt is not what matter it is how many watt the 650W PSU vs the 1000W use to power say your 500 watt system.a 650 watt PSU efficancy curve can look like that:a 1000 watt can look like that:The one that will use the less electricity is the one with the highest % at your what usageFor those 2 example, on the 230V at 400 watt the RM1000x is around 93% the Be Quiets at 92.x%, almost the same.Has you see and pointed out, efficiency does not drop that much at the highest load (the Y axis make it look bigger than it is), often now PSU goes from 91.8% peak efficiancy at 40% load to 89-88% near 100% load, very similar.And has you see both start to be really efficient at 200w despite the difference in maximum power, which limit even more the interest in trying to choose between them for electricity cost reason.