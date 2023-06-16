DoD networks Amazon's off-grid DCs using SES's new MEO sats

erek
[H]F Junkie
Interesting Gov DCs in the Public Cloud sector
"Today, the company's satellites are capable of delivering relatively modest bandwidths, but with the completion of the company's O3b mPOWER satellite constellation, SES claims it will soon be able to deliver multi-gigabit connectivity and relatively low latencies in as little as one hop to customers.
Late last year, Boeing delivered a pair of these satellites, each of which is bristling with 5,000 redirectable beams. SES plans to bring the remainder of the O3b mPOWER constellation, which totals 11 satellites, online sometime in Q3.
This isn't the first time SES and Amazon have joined forces, however. The two companies entered into a partnership back in 2021 to provide low latency connectivity for AWS customers operating in remote parts of the world.
Use of satellite communications for connecting edge compute to the cloud is by no means a new concept either. Microsoft has previously announced contracts with Starlink and SES to connect its own modular datacenters to the cloud, as part of Azure Space. The program targets companies operating beyond the reach of terrestrial networks — like oil, gas, and mining operations. ®"
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/06/12/dod_networks_amazons_offgrid_dcs/
