Docsis 3.1 Emta - why are they only "valid" for comcast?

Did a search, didn't find an answer, if there is one, just point me to it.



I just moved out of Comcast's service area and into Wave (now "Astound") cable service area. Paid for their near-gig service which requires docsis 3.1



Plugged in a non-phone docsis 3.1 modem (Arris Surfboard SB8200) and was consistently getting 860+ Gb down. Happy.



To get voice, Wave plugged in a Hitron EN2251 which says it is DOCSIS 3.1. But plot twist - its max DL speed is 686 Mbps even though its DOCSIS 3.1, and I am fookin' paying for their near Gb service. Now I'm maxxing at about 600 Gb down.



So I go looking for docsis 3.1 modems with voice, and the few that are out there say they're only "certified" for Xfinity voice. Is there any way around this? Do the "Xfinity voice certified" eMTA docsis 3.1 modems work outside of Xfinity? Comments seem to indicate no.



Do I just end up getting a VOIP phone to plug in? (magic Jack, Ooma seem to be the only home VOIP services left)





BB