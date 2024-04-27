Docker containers not working after upgrade to 24.04.

What shows in the logs? e.g. docker logs containername and are the ports showing correctly with: docker container port containername ?



You'll definitely see helpful information about portainer not starting, but not sure if the other containers will display anything relevant if they are running. Going forward I highly suggest setting up amir20/dozzle to have a nice GUI for looking at all your logs.



Also how did you originally setup Docker? I run containers on Debian and added the apt repositories and did it this way... So if you did it like that maybe you need to update your repositories and update them for the new Ubuntu version? I assume you already tried a simple apt update / apt upgrade too?



The path of least resistance would just be rolling back if you took a snapshot or backup.