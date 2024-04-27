Docker containers not working after upgrade to 24.04.

nitrobass24

I upgraded my server installation to 24.04 and after the reboot. Some (most) of my docker containers are not accessible. The only one I can confirm is working is my Cloudflare tunnel, because I can see it up and access the host remotely via the tunnel.

However my Sonarr, radarr, nzbget, etc. I cannot access despite the fact they are running and the port forwarding from host to container looks fine.
Plex not accessible locally.
Portainer wont even start. I even tried to re-create my portainer instance and it wont start.

I havent seen any post about docker not working after the upgrade, except for those on Docker Desktop.

Any ideas on where to start looking to chase this down?

EDIT: When i try to access anything locally via a browser e.g. 192.168.10.200:7878 the URL is being rewritten to www.192.168.10.200:7878. Not sure how this could be happening since I am going direct and not through a reverse proxy.
 
What shows in the logs? e.g. docker logs containername and are the ports showing correctly with: docker container port containername ?

You'll definitely see helpful information about portainer not starting, but not sure if the other containers will display anything relevant if they are running. Going forward I highly suggest setting up amir20/dozzle to have a nice GUI for looking at all your logs.

Also how did you originally setup Docker? I run containers on Debian and added the apt repositories and did it this way... So if you did it like that maybe you need to update your repositories and update them for the new Ubuntu version? I assume you already tried a simple apt update / apt upgrade too?

The path of least resistance would just be rolling back if you took a snapshot or backup.
 
