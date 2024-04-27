Docker containers not working after upgrade to 24.04.

nitrobass24
I upgraded my server installation to 24.04 and after the reboot. Some (most) of my docker containers are not accessible. The only one I can confirm is working is my Cloudflare tunnel, because I can see it up and access the host remotely via the tunnel.
However my Sonarr, radarr, nzbget, etc. I cannot access despite the fact they are running and the port forwarding from host to container looks fine.
Plex not accessible locally.
Portainer wont even start. I even tried to re-create my portainer instance and it wont start.
I havent seen any post about docker not working after the upgrade, except for those on Docker Desktop.
Any ideas on where to start looking to chase this down?
EDIT: When i try to access anything locally via a browser e.g. 192.168.10.200:7878 the URL is being rewritten to www.192.168.10.200:7878. Not sure how this could be happening since I am going direct and not through a reverse proxy.
