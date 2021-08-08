Docker assistance. I created a docker but fat fingered the mapping.

docker exec -it DOCKERid sh

sudo nano /etc/pihole/pihole-FTL.conf in the command line

the result was

sudo: nano: command not found Click to expand...

# apt-get update

Reading package lists... Done

# apt-get -y install nano

Reading package lists... Done

Building dependency tree

Reading state information... Done

E: Unable to locate package nano Click to expand...

RUN echo "export PATH=/new/path:${PATH}" >> /root/.bashrc

bash: RUN: command not found Click to expand...

So first I want to say I made a mistake. When I created my docker I mapped a drive that did not exist in the container.I should also mention I am a noob with Linux and dockers.I mapped my container folder -v/srv/UUIDofTheDrive/Sharedname/user/Docker/pihole : /etc/pihole/. I added the e by accident.My docker is running on OMV. It DOES have nano installed.The container is a pihole.I need to edit a file in that folder.I do not have a file editor on my container. No Nano or vi.When I tried to install nano I use the commands:What I have tried:I also tried nano /etc/pihole/pihole-FTL.confSo I tried to install NanoSo I tried to add the folder instead of editing the file.docker exec -it DOCKERid/bin/bashI would prefer to map the folder correctly so I can edit the file on the mapped drive. Any ideas?