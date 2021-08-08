Docker assistance. I created a docker but fat fingered the mapping.

CaffeineMan
So first I want to say I made a mistake. When I created my docker I mapped a drive that did not exist in the container.
I should also mention I am a noob with Linux and dockers.
I mapped my container folder -v/srv/UUIDofTheDrive/Sharedname/user/Docker/pihole : /etc/piEhole/. I added the e by accident.
My docker is running on OMV. It DOES have nano installed.
The container is a pihole.
I need to edit a file in that folder.
I do not have a file editor on my container. No Nano or vi.
When I tried to install nano I use the commands:
What I have tried:
So I tried to install Nano
docker exec -it DOCKERid/bin/bash
I would prefer to map the folder correctly so I can edit the file on the mapped drive. Any ideas?
I also tried nano /etc/pihole/pihole-FTL.confdocker exec -it DOCKERid sh
sudo nano /etc/pihole/pihole-FTL.conf in the command line
the result was
sudo: nano: command not found
So I tried to add the folder instead of editing the file.# apt-get update
Reading package lists... Done
# apt-get -y install nano
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
E: Unable to locate package nano
RUN echo "export PATH=/new/path:${PATH}" >> /root/.bashrc
bash: RUN: command not found
