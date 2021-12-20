Do you want 64GB of DDR5? Be prepared to spend two times more than DDR4 to go slower!

DDR5 is full of false advertisement, bad marketing and a lot of missunderstandings.This is the reality of the current situation.There is no single rank 32GB DDR5 modules currently.This means that if you want 64GB of DDR5 memory you have two options.Get a 2x32GB dual rank modules.Get a 4x16GB single rank modules.In every cases you base frequency drops to a crappy 4GHz.I'm using 4x16GB of Dominator 5600MHz C36 and I'm not able to drive them at 4.8GHz even with 1.35V on the memory and 1.25V on the memory controller/SA.I need to drive my 1000€ of RAM on my 1200€ of motherboard (Asus Z690 Maximus Extreme) at 4.4GHz.DDR5 at 4.4GHz is slower than DDR4 at 3.6GHz.This means that I spent two times more to go slower than cheap DDR4 modules.Don't make my mistake!!!