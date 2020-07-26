Do you use anti virus / anti trojan with Win 10?

1) Since games are moving on from Win 7 64 to Win 10 only, I'm forced to go in that direction. I use ESET & Malewarebytes. When I Google whether Win10 needs anti virus, I basically end up reading veiled advertisements for anti-virus, which isn't helpful. Do you guys use additional anti virus with Win 10 or do you just rely on the native defender software. How reliable is defender?



2) Another question is for retro gaming, can you emulate older OS like Win 7 and Win XP inside Win 10? ( Kind of like how Win 7 has an XP compatibility mode, which was hit or miss back in the day ).



3) Another question is about Win 7 Pro retail - from what I understand, I can use that key to get a free copy of Win 10 but the Win 10 will become locked to the motherboard ( like an OEM, rather than a fully transferable license ? ).



Thanks.