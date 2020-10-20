Do you use a grounding strap, or another form of ESD control when building or working on your computer?

Do you use a grounding strap, or another form of ESD control when building or working on your rig?

  • Always

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Sometimes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Never

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • Waste of Time

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Say What Now?

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Just curious what everyone’s thoughts are regarding ESD and working on their computer.

I’ve always worn a grounded bracelet when working on mine, but it’s because I had one available from work. I’m not sure if I’d have even considered it if I hadn’t been made to use one there.

Does anyone else use one?
 
Initial responses are making me feel better about not being able to find my grounding strap.

My case should be here today, so I can finally start the build.
 
Cypher-

Cypher-

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
1,153
I don't bother. My plan at home is don't work on carpet and touch unpainted metal before touching components. Hasn't failed me yet.

I don't at work either, but I work in a data center that has humidity / temperature control so it isn't an issue. I haven't seen other vendors that come in to fix stuff use them either but again it's a controlled space.
 
