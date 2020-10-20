Do you use a grounding strap, or another form of ESD control when building or working on your computer?

xMAGIUSx
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2020
- Messages
- 51
Just curious what everyone’s thoughts are regarding ESD and working on their computer.
I’ve always worn a grounded bracelet when working on mine, but it’s because I had one available from work. I’m not sure if I’d have even considered it if I hadn’t been made to use one there.
Does anyone else use one?
I’ve always worn a grounded bracelet when working on mine, but it’s because I had one available from work. I’m not sure if I’d have even considered it if I hadn’t been made to use one there.
Does anyone else use one?