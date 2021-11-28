Do you think we'll see PC focused, groundbreaking games ever again?

R

Ray2097

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 31, 2004
Messages
112
I think 2005. was the year when it all went downhill for pc centric game development. We have better resolutions and frame rate, but true big pc titles like Half-life once was (for example) are not happening anymore.

We used to get Doom 3, Far Cry and Half-life 2 in the same year. We used to have AAA RTS titles like C&C and Warcraft (ok, that's another story).

I know what happened with bugdets and team sizes skyrocketing, but is there anything that can be done? Should Intel, Nvidia and AMD start financing or forming game development studios directly? Would it push their business forward by making exclusive games that would be plain impossible elsewhere? Does that even make sense (to me it does)? Nvidia beind that huge, buying ARM for billions, what would forming a few teams be for them?

I know there are a lot of people who think that the answer is in the indie space, but I don't think that is true at all. Back in the day we had small teams, but those were industry's best teams with biggest budgets possible working full steam on PC platform. Indie teams of today can't replicate that, they are too small, too financially and manpower limited. We have indies trying to replicate something that small teams did decades ago. So, for me - indies are not the answer.

Game design would change naturally with pc focused titles, of course. Shooters made around m/k insted of a controller would make sense again. I can't ask for that now when everything has to work on a gamepad too. Is there even enough audience who think this is a problem in the first place?

Is there an answer and what could accelerate pc centric development again? Could ANYTHING like that work in today's industry at all?
 
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
11,348
You have to ask, "Why does a PC focused game need to be made?"

The problem is anything outside of competition and MMOs, the game can be played just fine on consoles.
As big publishers buy out small devs, the pubs will try to appeal to a mass audience. Big pubs have made game development very expensive to their advantage.

Unless it's a huge hit from day 1, the cost of the game will need be less than $30 and on sale regularly. It's hard to make money and hire the right talent if you're not make big profits.

Would I like to see another PC focused game like Hard Reset again? Yes, but even that died due to lack of money or interest.
Crytek said Crysis 2/3 couldn't be made without money from consoles. DICE had to include consoles to help with production costs. Valve stopped making PC games. The list goes on.
 
Last edited:
A

Aireoth

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
5,630
Adventure out of triple a and there are plenty of PC specific (or at least centric) titles, PC by far has the healthiest non-triple a game market.
 
R

Ray2097

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 31, 2004
Messages
112
But that's not what I'm talking about, right? I understand those games might be ok for you, but they just aren't having the same impact for me.
 
A

Aireoth

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
5,630
WorldExclusive said:
I agree with that. Triple A games aren't for PC anymore i.e. 2042.
Click to expand...
Their fine on PC, its just their not built specifically for the PC. one bad apple doesn't mean everything is, but it sure has you and a lot of others nickers in a bunch.

CP2077 was fine on PC, especially compared to consoles. All the AC games run well, the PS ports run fine, Halo infinite runs very well.
 
A

Aireoth

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
5,630
Ray2097 said:
But that's not what I'm talking about, right? I understand those games might be ok for you, but they just aren't having the same impact for me.
Click to expand...
Great, go buy a console. Frankly the main stream of gaming ruined main stream games, if thats what you are looking for I'm happy to not have your concept of good games pollute the games I like.
 
scojer

scojer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
7,891
I too miss the days when games were made for the PC, or, PC first and ported to console, OR, separate game engines for both releases.

Some of the games I fondly remember and love were PC first then ported, such as HL2, F.E.A.R., Doom3, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, and some others.

Really it's when Epic made Unreal Engine more accessible and console developers started using it when PC gaming took a backseat.

Though we're seeing a resurgence, we'll get another PC centric AAA title one day, just hang in there.
 
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,904
There sure is ground still to be broken in AI and physics simulation.
Early days for both of those.
 
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
11,348
Aireoth said:
Their fine on PC, its just their not built specifically for the PC. one bad apple doesn't mean everything is, but it sure has you and a lot of others nickers in a bunch.

CP2077 was fine on PC, especially compared to consoles. All the AC games run well, the PS ports run fine, Halo infinite runs very well.
Click to expand...
You have low expectations and that's FINE.
This is a PC Hardform, not FineForum.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top