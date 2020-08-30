Do you think we'll get thunderbolt in next gen microsoft?

Zangmonkey
No microsoft device has thunderbolt, but the new Intel cpus and usb4 have it integrated.
I really want to go to the single device world with surface book but I need thunderbolt for my profession
Do you think we'll get it next round? Have Microsoft's security concerns been addressed?
