Do you think its fair that some game companies make pc games FOR or use Nvidia or AMD Technology and NOT a Standard really for gaming besides some basics of using the standard direct x for this or that just to make it work.
Sure, if a brand's proprietary technology is better than any other standard, I would probably prefer to use it still. Capitalism rights most things in the end anyways. AFAIK too, there's no games you can't outright play on either hardware, and most of the proprietary technology used for certain IQ or performance boosts hardly matters to the vast majority of the market.
I think it would be a pretty bad business decision for a company to deliberately exclude part of the market. That having been said, some companies will enter into partnership with other companies for mutual promotion; just because a game says "optimized for nVidia" doesn't mean that they haven't taken steps to make sure that it also works on AMD products as well.