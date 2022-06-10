Do you think it is worth spending $60 about to upgrade old laptops with SSD drives instead of Hard Drives ?

N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
2,716
I know it is all up to me but what would you do ? They can't update to Windows 11 stuck on Windows 10 Pro.

They are still decent machines but if you need specs I will provide.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
2,145
you always need to look at the price and upgrade good deal used Laptop around are, but yes in general HDD to SSD is an excellent upgrade performance/price wise, that and adding ram if you have 4-8gig and missing some are non-brainer in my opinion.

I would not worry about Windows 11, by the time it is an issue the cheap used Laptop you would buy now would not be that great either. I would not assume it will be impossible to install WIndows 11 on them either.
 
N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
2,716
LukeTbk said:
you always need to look at the price and upgrade good deal used Laptop around are, but yes in general HDD to SSD is an excellent upgrade performance/price wise, that and adding ram if you have 4-8gig and missing some are non-brainer in my opinion.

I would not worry about Windows 11, by the time it is an issue the cheap used Laptop you would buy now would not be that great either. I would not assume it will be impossible to install WIndows 11 on them either.
Click to expand...

Thank you.
 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,727
Depends... Do they have enough Ram? Cores? Clock speed? If the answer is yes, then likely a new SSD would be a worthy upgrade. But a new SSD won't magically make programs run better, unless they are io intensive.
 
N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
2,716
travm said:
Depends... Do they have enough Ram? Cores? Clock speed? If the answer is yes, then likely a new SSD would be a worthy upgrade. But a new SSD won't magically make programs run better, unless they are io intensive.
Click to expand...

8 GB of ram, i5 3320m processor
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top