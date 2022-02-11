Do you still buy physical games for PC?

M76
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2012
- Messages
- 12,577
When was the last time you purchased a game as a retail physical copy for PC?
There is just no point to it. You have to activate it online anyway so it is forever locked to your account. At that point the physical disk and case is just clutter. And they never include any printed content with games anymore, unless it is some overpriced collector's edition.
My last one was GTAV, now 7 years ago I think.
