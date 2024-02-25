Do you set your fan curves to core temp or hotspot temp?

Rev. Night
In my previous 6700XT, i set to hotspot temp and noise levels werent terrible. With the 7900xtx, when the hotspots are around 90C, it turns into a lawnmower. It's not defective, its just super loud. I am trying the undervolt game so TBD on that.
What do you guys do? Set the fan curve to core temp and just don't care with 85-100C hotspots?
