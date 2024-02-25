Do you set your fan curves to core temp or hotspot temp?

In my previous 6700XT, i set to hotspot temp and noise levels werent terrible. With the 7900xtx, when the hotspots are around 90C, it turns into a lawnmower. It's not defective, its just super loud. I am trying the undervolt game so TBD on that.

What do you guys do? Set the fan curve to core temp and just don't care with 85-100C hotspots?
 
I don't have 85c hot spots. But I pick a fan % that isn't loud and just lock it. In this case I have the fan at 40% and it's fine. Sapphire pulse xtx
 
wait so from 0-100% load you have it at 40% fan speed? And you are fine with it throttling then?
 
I guess I should elaborate. It's under volted, and GPU max clock slider is set to 2700 mhz. Power slider is 0%. Hot spot temps don't get above 70 in the games I play. In alanwake I had power at +15% and hot spot got to 78c. It just hit power limit first before it throttled from temps. So I don't see a reason to ramp the fan up more.
 
So here is mine:

Frequency slider is set to 2700 mhz
volts is set to 1115
Power Limit is -5%

Stable so far. I'll see how things go. I didn't see a thread about undervolting, but maybe i didnt look hard enough

Looks good. Your voltage should be stable at 1100. That is where mine is. Mine was stable at 1090 at -10 but at +15 it would crash. In theory, your core temp should be 15 c delta from your gpu hot spot temp while gaming. If you have the AMD card, it might be more like 20c. I kind of wish I had the amd card, I really like the way it looks.
 
Did I read the above correctly? You like the amd reference card better? Want to swap? Im always looking for better thermals
 
haha, I've had 3 cards. The AMD one (with the vapor chamber issue), the gigabyte one, and settled on the sapphire one. If i were to go back to the amd one, I would buy it from somewhere that will let me return it so i can test it out and 'bin' it so to speak. A lot has to do with the case airflow though too. I have two 120mm fans under the card, so im sure that helps. This sapphire may not cool as well in your case though. Just a thought.
 
Ha.

I also have two 120m right underneath the GPU. It's there bc I had extra, but I wouldn't recommend if someone bought them brand new. Only like a 5C change truth be told.

Is there anything wrong with allowing the hotspot to chill in the 90s-100? Amd says 110c is perfectly fine but I don't like that.

This is just for gaming. No mining and during office work it's quiet
 
Any chance of repasting the thermal paste and reinstalling the cooler? That could help hotspot temps if the paste is worn out.
 
I could, but I was told when I got this like 6-12 months ago that the paste was new
 
DYK that setting the fan curve to core instead of hotspot leads to a much quieter computer?

I got you fam
 
