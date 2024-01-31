Do you like wide gamut monitors ??? And do you use a colorimeter?

S

sblantipodi

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 29, 2010
Messages
3,737
Hi there,

some years ago when the first wide gamut monitors became widespread,

a lot of people talket about colorimeters.

No one talks about them anymore. Why?
Do you like how your wide gamut monitor behave in an sRGB environment like Windows?

Is colorimeters unfashionable this days?
 
