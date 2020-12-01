do you have a 4k tv / monitor that you've used for thousands of hours?

do name brand TVs last a long time when used as pc monitors?



we all know leds dim over time. LEDs have ridiculous lifespan claims of 50000+ hours.

But do you even have a TV with even half this many hours?



my first TCL 4k tv blew an led in about 6000 hours, just over a year of use.



my second TCL has a dim spot at 22 months, about 12000 hours.



it seems realistically, you'd get about 18000 hours from a TV if you're lucky.