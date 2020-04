Life is full of surprises. Just this afternoon, while I was using this Hydunai Air series HPC 2050, the compressor stops half way. It's only been used once every 2 week since early Jan 2019.



So someone told me it's the condensation of the water at the bottom of the tank, so I have to loose that screw and empty the water, except that there is no water, not 1 drop. So I then screw the drain valve back on. But there is a pin in the middle and I didn't know that pin has to connect to another hexagon screw. So as I move the compressor back up



THE PIN got loose from the drain valve screw and it's now sitting at the inside of the barrel of the compressor



I try to shake it out, but it doesn't want to come out. Is this the end of this compressor?



if so, what is a good reliable brand name that you people use? I won't buy anything from Korea again.