Do You Find This Manufacturer's Response Hilarious?

From bottom to top is the order of correspondence. It appears that manufacturer is not aware of their own product?
This is the UPS I inquired about and although I mistakenly confused 5E with E5 it was apparent I referred to this model: http://powerquality.eaton.com/dotnetpages/SKUPageMobile.aspx?productID=3487&cx=53
This is the UPS I inquired about and although I mistakenly confused 5E with E5 it was apparent I referred to this model: http://powerquality.eaton.com/dotnetpages/SKUPageMobile.aspx?productID=3487&cx=53