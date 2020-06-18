Do you feel gamers have become "soft?"

I come from an era when gamers would keep coming back for more. If the game was too hard, we kept picking at it till we mastered it. If we played against better players, we kept playing against them until we were just as good or better. We never cried about difficultly and never called a game unbalanced.



I sometimes feel a certain portion of today's gamers whine too much about difficulty. People crying about no proper matchmaking, they feel some games are"unbalanced," a patch comes out making a game harder and people start with their "It's too hard now. I'll wait till the next patch" causing them to rage quit, etc.



Do you think some gamers have become too soft? Or is it that I never simply noticed the soft gamers before?