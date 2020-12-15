Do video card full cover waterblocks have bad delta T?

Hi, I always used koolance gpu-220 for my video cards (good 5+ video cards) and enjoyed temperature delta of 5-6 degrees (EK supremacy gets ~2-3 degrees) between gpu and water temperature. Now I read reviews that state that good video card full cover waterblocks "enjoy" delta of 9 degrees between water and gpu temperature. Is this generally the case (full cover blocks are that bad) or do reviewers just dont know what they say and what they actually mean to say is delta of gpu temperature minus ambient. Thanks!