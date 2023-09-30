Do they make PCI risers that go a full 90 degrees?

So I have a Thermaltake Core P3 that I am wall mounting. I want to make it as slim as possible, so I want to mount the GPU where the non-existing AIO would go. The mounting hardware I can solution through easily enough, but the PCI riser cable is vexing me. I know they make cables that are for cards right in front of the PCI port. I tried searching, I didn't see anything that allowed for the GPU to be mounted where I want. Do they make such PCI risers? Is it possible to learn this power?

PXL_20230930_003347724.jpg
 
Ditto - find a good ribbon and bend it. A little double sided tape in the fold should keep it relatively flat.

1696037024828.png
 
