i have gone donw from 30" 1600p to 25" 1440p. I lost 160 vertical pixels but gained:



-16:9 aspect ratio for watching videos, which in 2016 are all created in 16:9

-better sRGB color precision, because my old Apple had a high gamut CCFL backlight and no proper sRGB LUT

-1:1000 contrast over the old 1:600

-faster pixel response times reduces motion blur

-less input lag

-less heat is generated and i can even use it for hours without having to turn on the AC. This is an issue in my country, even in winter.

-higher informnation density means less neck pain

-a fully adjustable stand allows perfect ergonomics

-DP and HDMI inputs allow the 25" be used with cheap laptop, while the old DL-DVI of the 30" required expensive DP to DL-DVI active adapters or a desktop GPU.