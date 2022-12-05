Do the "funny shapes" on modular power supply cables match up with voltages, etc?

P

philb2

Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
945
I get that mixing and matching PS modular cables is a no-no. But what abouFS: Corsair AX1200i iCUE-compatible fully modular power supplyt those funny shapes for each pin, like the full square, or the square on bottom but rounded on top, or square on top but rounded on bottom? Is there any standardization there in general? Just for Corsair?

I'm asking because I have a full pouch worth of extra modular cables for my Corsair AX850, and recently I thought that I was going to have to replace that Corsair PSU.
 
B

blackmomba

Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2018
Messages
682
^^^

Modular psu cable compatibility chart or something

All I can say is pay close attention to this. I've blown two good power supplies by just using cables that were laying around without checking properly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top