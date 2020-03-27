Do small home UPS's usually release firmware updates?

carrierPigeon
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 22, 2017
- Messages
- 149
I am thinking about buying a UPS. Here is the model that I have my eyes on-- https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/product/ups/avr/cp800avr/
Cyberpower CP800AVR
However, one thing that I like to check out now before I buy technology is what "after the fact" firmware updates look like. I am mainly interested in security updates and it seems to me that some manufacturers really don't continue to support their hardware for long (I am talking about hardware in general, not just UPS's). Then again, I'm not always sure when it's the manufacturer stopping support vs there just really being nothing that needs patching.
1) do small, home UPS's really need firmware updates? Of course, I'm talking about UPS's that can connect to another device (for example, a UPS with a USB port)
2) Is there a way to get a "read" (or can someone speak about the past) on how good this or other manufacturers will be at staying on top of things? Maybe some sort of a guaranty on how long the manufacturer will support the device?
