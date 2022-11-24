Do SD card start to not be recognized by tablets when they get full Or when lots of files are swapped around

I have a Samsung Galaxy S7 plus tablet and have the internal storage and a 1tb SD card.

The SD card is fairly full and I was swapping some files back-and-forth Between the internal storage and the SD card. The SD card is now not recognized by the system.



I've opened the tray Taken it out reseated ed it and booted backup up and it's still not recognized.



Do they start becoming unreliable when they get full? Or if there's lots of files swapping?



Any suggestions on how I can get the thing to get recognized again? It is encrypted but I don't know if that matters.