Do pro cards/drivers not report correctly on afterburner?

I was testing my new HTPC for thermals yesterday after installing a front fan ( Optiplex 3060 SFF. Dell omitted front fans after the 3050 ). It has a WX 4100
Temps seem to be good but it only shows 50-75% usage and reports about 1000 mhz on the core yet the FPS and benchmarks tell me, it has to be near fully utilized as the benchmarks are right in line for what I expected… I’m using the latest pro drivers as it will not allow me to install the Adrenaline drivers. Could that be why? Wife is away tonight so I’ll have more time to test
Temps seem to be good but it only shows 50-75% usage and reports about 1000 mhz on the core yet the FPS and benchmarks tell me, it has to be near fully utilized as the benchmarks are right in line for what I expected… I’m using the latest pro drivers as it will not allow me to install the Adrenaline drivers. Could that be why? Wife is away tonight so I’ll have more time to test