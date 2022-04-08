Do people actually upgrade just the CPU and keep using existing motherboard?

I am sure people with a good motherboard an a Ryzen 2xxxx going for a 3xxx/5xxx would have been not super rare for an hfboard type.



There is 2 limiting factor to it



1) Good cpu for an swap CPU on the intels side tend to have kept their values really well in the past

2) When a new generation of CPU is out, it is not like the 3950x get really cheap either, right now the 3950x is way higher than a 5950x on pcpart picker canada.

3) For a while evolution was a bit slow and some product were really good that by the time you upgrade, time was to go from ddr3 to ddr4 for a lot of people, could be the same currently what you buy now versus the next one it will be time to go from ddr4 to ddr5 (and too expensive for the buy ddr5 right now for the future to be worth it).



The, I will get a 2600 now and a high core count one on the cheap later on, did not play out that well, 5700x are better than an older 16 core for almost everything and the 3950x/3900x never got cheap I think.



On the AM4 side it has been obviously quite good in that regard for many, but still limited imo because of the above.