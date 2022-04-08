Do people actually upgrade just the CPU and keep using existing motherboard?

Have you upgraded CPU while keeping the motherboard?

  • Yes, I have upgraded CPU at least once on my last/current motherboard

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • No, I replaced CPU and motherboard on my last CPU upgrade

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • No, I replaced the entire PC on my last CPU upgrade

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
  • This poll will close: .
S

ss88

People, including myself, always talk about CPU upgrade potential when looking at motherboards, but do we actually upgrade just the CPU? Looking back over a decade, I haven't upgraded the CPU alone even once. What usually happens is the PC performance is good enough and I don't bother and by the time the PC is showing its age, I'm of the mind to replace the whole thing.

So as I'm looking at an Alder Lake build, and trying to decide on a motherboard, and being persuaded by comments about the CPU upgradeability of a higher end board with better VRM, I'm asking myself if it's actually going to play out that way, or am I just going to upgrade the CPU + motherboard at the same time, in which case, there's no point in spending extra today on a mobo that will run a CPU that I *may* get in 2 years.
 
Zepher

Zepher

When I got my Asus Dark Hero I was still trying to get a 5900X. I ended up grabbing a 5600X for it so I could finish up some Chia plotting for a friend, and then was able to get a NIB 5900X from a member here a few weeks later so I was able to return the 5600X.
But generally, I usually build a system as is and then just use it till I upgrade to an entire new platform.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

On my old Intel X99 setup, I went from a 5930k to a 5960X during the course of its lifetime. I did something similar back on LGA775 when I went from an E6600, to a Q6600 then to a Q9450.

On my current setup, I just went for the best right away as there will be no better CPU for AM4 than what I have right now. lol.
 
V

vegeta535

I normally did in the past. Enough time passes between upgrades that I need a new MB anyway. My current 5950x system was the first MB I reused when I upgraded from a 3950x. It was a pretty high end x570 board so there was no need. If I was using a x370 board I would of probably considered a new MB.
 
L

LukeTbk

I am sure people with a good motherboard an a Ryzen 2xxxx going for a 3xxx/5xxx would have been not super rare for an hfboard type.

There is 2 limiting factor to it

1) Good cpu for an swap CPU on the intels side tend to have kept their values really well in the past
2) When a new generation of CPU is out, it is not like the 3950x get really cheap either, right now the 3950x is way higher than a 5950x on pcpart picker canada.
3) For a while evolution was a bit slow and some product were really good that by the time you upgrade, time was to go from ddr3 to ddr4 for a lot of people, could be the same currently what you buy now versus the next one it will be time to go from ddr4 to ddr5 (and too expensive for the buy ddr5 right now for the future to be worth it).

The, I will get a 2600 now and a high core count one on the cheap later on, did not play out that well, 5700x are better than an older 16 core for almost everything and the 3950x/3900x never got cheap I think.

On the AM4 side it has been obviously quite good in that regard for many, but still limited imo because of the above.
 
