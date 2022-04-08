Do people actually upgrade just the CPU and keep using existing motherboard?

People, including myself, always talk about CPU upgrade potential when looking at motherboards, but do we actually upgrade just the CPU? Looking back over a decade, I haven't upgraded the CPU alone even once. What usually happens is the PC performance is good enough and I don't bother and by the time the PC is showing its age, I'm of the mind to replace the whole thing.
So as I'm looking at an Alder Lake build, and trying to decide on a motherboard, and being persuaded by comments about the CPU upgradeability of a higher end board with better VRM, I'm asking myself if it's actually going to play out that way, or am I just going to upgrade the CPU + motherboard at the same time, in which case, there's no point in spending extra today on a mobo that will run a CPU that I *may* get in 2 years.
