NVMe drives are SSDs. You mean NVMe vs. SATA.



Real-world, there's a narrow difference between NVMe and SATA SSDs for most apps. For games, web browsing, etc., it's generally dealing with a lot of smaller files, which means drive latency is a lot more important than raw throughput. Latency is the real reason SSDs are so much faster than HDDs in everyday use.



If your current system is on a SATA SSD I wouldn't necessarily recommend upgrading to a NVMe unit unless you have some other reason to buy a new unit, such as needing more capacity. Also, older systems (>~5 years or so maybe, I don't recall the cutoff offhand) can't boot from NVMe SSDs.