daglesj said: I would say the real issue with storage is the trend towards microfiles. You now have software that for some reason has to store its data in tens or hundreds of thousands of KB range files. Click to expand...

Reviewer tend to not have many real world test outside copy pasting files and often does not include an good SATA reference if they have them, but:Stuff like game loading:Diminishing return versus a good SATA ssd would be saying it mildly.Say your stuff has a compression ratio of 4:1 and you want to fill an impressive 8 gig of ram and 4 gig of vram of just fully new stuff, you will read 3 gig from the harddrive an sata will read at 550mbs and will take less than 6s, for it to be a significant bottleneck you need near instead loading time (a la PS5).Considering how the other way around game tend to be (often very few files with some big unique files of 30 gig with everything in a single well compressed format) for the specific subject, it could be quite a different subject.My Cyberpunk install is pretty much only 31 .archives files of more than 2gig by files in average for example and many goes by with less than that