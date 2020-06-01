Do newer versions of the same monitor model tend to be inferior?

I don't know if I received a defective product or it's the way it is, but mine had a terrible backlight bleed, the worst I've seen in any monitor in my life. When the monitor was on in the dark, the screen was basically several patches of light coming off the edges - as opposed to an even and uniform illumination. When used in a lighted room, this monitor would reproduce pitch black colors as dark grey at best, maybe even light grey.



I need to mention that I ordered this in winter and the package had spent some time in the cold. I don't know if it would cause something like that. Click to expand...

Something I read: "I've replaced the 2nd unit with another, and units made in the May 2018 batch are quite a bit more mediocre than my original model from December 2016."I've encountered this theme a few times, and some suggest manufacturers want their best work in the initial product runs in order to get superior reviews, and then quality gets more lax until they issue a new model.Is there any grounding in this?I've also heard the newer 25f from HP isn't as good as the previous generation 25er. That's from NCX, who does really know what he's talking about.Here's an extract of a review from someone who wrote a review in 2018, a year after I bought my 25er that has almost perfect backlighting:Would being left in cold weather cause some deformations and backlight issues?