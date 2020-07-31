Do most PC games these days support multichannel audio?

Like 5.1, 7.1, Atmos, etc.? I remember back in the early 2000s, game audio used to be a pretty big thing with the likes of Sound Blaster Live! sound cards and whatnot. Based on the limited stuff I've read, while PC games these days might support multichannel audio the implementation might not be too great. Any comments on this? It seems there are more people with 2.1 speaker setups and headphones over multichannel audio setups too.



Also, are console games more likely to have multichannel audio support considering they are more likely to be connected to home theaters? I have a PS4 Pro and only play PS4 exclusives on it. All of the 5 games I played on it while connected to a 5.1 home theater had multichannel audio. Not sure how multi-platform games will be.