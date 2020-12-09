Do modern games take advantage of 10bpp or 12bpp?

I've been wondering whether there is any advantage to utilizing a 10- or 12-bits per pixel&&color channel setting if my system supports it and I am not doing any color-critical photo or video work. Or I suppose the more apropos question is, are there any disadvantages to taking advantage of it?



I tried running some benchmarks at 8bpp and 10bpp and could not discern a performance negative to enabling the higher color depth, even if my eyesight apparently is not good enough to discern a difference.