Do mobile device VPN tunnels encapsulate WiFi and IP Mobile Data at the same time?

VPN applications on mobile devices cover both WiFi and IP Mobile Data, but both WiFi and IP Mobile Data are usually enabled/turned on to be used at the same time and for smooth transition between WiFi (when in range) and IP Mobile Data (when outside of WiFi range). Do VPN tunnels encapsulate both WiFi and IP Mobile Data at the same time in the same TUN interface? If a VPN tunnel can only encapsulate one radio type at a time (either WiFi or IP Mobile Data) and both radios are used, then at least one radio connects to the internet without VPN encryption.