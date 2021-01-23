Do "mini" size GPUs lose performance VS bigger cards?

Now that I have time to consider what I'll be buying in... July? I got to thinking about different models and card sizes. I usually buy whatever GPU is in the price range I want to spend, and never think of the physical size of the card. Does the actual shape/size of the GPU affect its performance? For example, this is my 1060 3GB:

1611361610995.png


That's a GIGABYTE GTX 1060 Mini OC 3GB. Meanwhile, in its time you could find way, way bigger 1060s like this:

1611361698581.png


Obviously, that 2nd 1060 is way bigger than my 1060, easily twice the size. This got me thinking: would these cards, at the same clock speed, perform the same? Or are "Mini" cards sacrificing performance in any way?
 
Extra cooling capacity. One fan units may not move as much air, or require much faster (louder) rotation.
 
My card is quite quiet, it's never struck me as particularly noisy. The fan is bigger than other cards I've had. Better cooling would imply better performance as you're not as thermally limited, but this "mini" 1060 never gets too hot anyway. That's why I wonder if more fans would make any difference in this case, if the card doesn't run particularly hot to begin with?

For example: 70C on Hitman 2 with everything on high at 1400p. Doesn't seem like the fan is hindering the GPU much?

1611365455650.png
 
