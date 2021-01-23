Do "mini" size GPUs lose performance VS bigger cards?

Now that I have time to consider what I'll be buying in... July? I got to thinking about different models and card sizes. I usually buy whatever GPU is in the price range I want to spend, and never think of the physical size of the card. Does the actual shape/size of the GPU affect its performance? For example, this is my 1060 3GB:That's a GIGABYTE GTX 1060 Mini OC 3GB. Meanwhile, in its time you could find way, way bigger 1060s like this:Obviously, that 2nd 1060 is way bigger than my 1060, easily twice the size. This got me thinking: would these cards, at the same clock speed, perform the same? Or are "Mini" cards sacrificing performance in any way?