Do I need to buy that Noctua AM5 bracket with the parts I have?

R

Rev. Night

Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
869
I currently have a Noctua NH-D15 cooling my oc 6700k. I have had several noctua fans/parts over the years, and I have built up quite a collection. The problem is that it's all hodge podge.

Using only the parts in the picture (and whatever is currently being used by my d15), can I mount this to an AM5 board or do I need to go get that am5 mounting kit?

https://noctua.at/en/nm-am5-4-mp83-mounting-kit/accessories
 

Attachments

  PXL_20230219_173317794.jpg
    PXL_20230219_173317794.jpg
    250.9 KB · Views: 1
