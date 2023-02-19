Do I need to buy that Noctua AM5 bracket with the parts I have?

I currently have a Noctua NH-D15 cooling my oc 6700k. I have had several noctua fans/parts over the years, and I have built up quite a collection. The problem is that it's all hodge podge.Using only the parts in the picture (and whatever is currently being used by my d15), can I mount this to an AM5 board or do I need to go get that am5 mounting kit?