Do I need the 4-pin EPS power connector on my motherboard if I'm just overclocking ram?

Jack Of Owls
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2021
I use the standard ATX 20-pin power connector along with the 8-pin EPS but I know you're suppose to use the extra 4-pin EPS connector if you overclock but otherwise don't bother. My motherboard is an Asus ROG Strix z490-E using a 10850K chip. I use the XMP profile for my ram which effectively overclocks it to 4000MHz and pushes voltage to 1.4v. Do I need that extra 4-pin power connector if I just overclock ram and nothing else? My PSU normally doesn't have the 4-pin EPS but I bought this adapter a few months ago just before I bought the motherboard in case I needed it. Just want my rig to be as stable as possible and the extra juice might help.