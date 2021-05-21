Do I need the 4-pin EPS power connector on my motherboard if I'm just overclocking ram?

Weaksauce
I use the standard ATX 20-pin power connector along with the 8-pin EPS but I know you're suppose to use the extra 4-pin EPS connector if you overclock but otherwise don't bother. My motherboard is an Asus ROG Strix z490-E using a 10850K chip. I use the XMP profile for my ram which effectively overclocks it to 4000MHz and pushes voltage to 1.4v. Do I need that extra 4-pin power connector if I just overclock ram and nothing else? My PSU normally doesn't have the 4-pin EPS but I bought this adapter a few months ago just before I bought the motherboard in case I needed it. Just want my rig to be as stable as possible and the extra juice might help.
 
[H]ard|Gawd
This question is asked over and over. The standard response is "no, the 4-pin EPS connector is not needed. Just use the 8-pin connector."
My retort is always the same: If you already have the extra 4-pin power cable available as part of the PSU standard set of cables, why not use it? It does not hurt anything and in fact can only help by spreading the current load across more wires.

In your specific case however, I wouldn't plug it in. Reason: That adapter cable is REALLY UGLY! lol Don't get me wrong - Startech makes good stuff, but they need to step up their presentation game and start using all black cables and connectors.
 
