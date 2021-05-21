Do I need the 4-pin EPS power connector on my motherboard if I'm just overclocking ram?

This question is asked over and over. The standard response is "no, the 4-pin EPS connector is not needed. Just use the 8-pin connector."

My retort is always the same: If you already have the extra 4-pin power cable available as part of the PSU standard set of cables, why not use it? It does not hurt anything and in fact can only help by spreading the current load across more wires.



In your specific case however, I wouldn't plug it in. Reason: That adapter cable is REALLY UGLY! lol Don't get me wrong - Startech makes good stuff, but they need to step up their presentation game and start using all black cables and connectors.