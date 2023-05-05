Do I need RAID? What should I do to Mirror my 14TB disks?

Hi guys, I have 4 x 14TB HDDs. I want to use them to hoard data like movies, songs, pics etc. It's soley for backups including PC images. I don't want to buy a box just for them. My computer can handle these HDDs and I'd rather them be in my main desktop given my "on the move" situation.



I had actually set up the first mirror as a RAID 1 pair through my Intel Motherboard. But then I thought about what would happen if I had to replace my mobo and/or if I upgrade my system to maybe an AMD one if they offered the best performance and I realized after googling that it can be tricky. And it seems most people discourage MB RAID.



My question is, what route should I go? SInce these are 14TB drives, I want to mirror their data in pairs since losing 14TB of data is costly. So 2 RAID 1 arrays. I want to keep it as simple as possible and I want to be able to easily move the mirrored pairs to a new system should I encounter a motherboard issue OR do an upgrade.



Another thing is that I have two different verisons of Windows 10 on my machine and in the future it might become dual booting Windows 10 and Windows 11 or doing a triple booting with Windows 10, 11 and a Linux image. THis is why I initially went with a motherboard approach. I figured it would be tricky to do Windows OS RAID when I have dual/tri booting system.



Do I need RAID? Should I find a RAID card and if so, what do you recommend? If not what other routes should I go? I'm open to anythig that's not very expensive.