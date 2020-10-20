Do I need an RGB controller for 6 noiseblocker NB eLoop X fans with my MSI mainboard?

M

mQzz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 29, 2010
Messages
302
Hey guys!
im putting together a new build and cant find any info on the following problem.

i have a msi b550 tomahawk motherboard, an AiO corsair for the CPU and 6 noiseblocker eLoop X RGB fans for cooling.

i dont think i have enough fan and RGB connections on the motherboard for those. do i need a control unit where they all plug in? if so, which one do i get? and do i just get an RGB controller or a RGB and fan controller?

thanks in advance!
 
