Do I hold on to my old 1070ti or sell it?

Now that im running the 3080ti, what do I do with my old 1070ti? Are they selling for decent numbers? Ebay has them up used for like $495 which seems crazy since I bought it for $499 brand new. Its an Asus ROG strix 1070ti. I dont have another computer to put it in, I'd need everything but a PS and a video card and I kinda need to pay off the 3080 before I build a new system that I dont really have a need for anyways. Talk me into keeping it or tell me to sell it for monies...

