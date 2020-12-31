Do I have any options to use all three of my PCIe cards without holding back my GPU?

I am considering building a PC with a gigabyte z490 aorus pro ax board and a Noctua NH-D15 cooler, I already have the CPU on the way and was trying to finalize the board and cooler.

The problem is that this board seems to be lacking a third PCIeX1 port that many previous boards had, and because of that it could impact my GPU.

Currently I have three cards I want to use, from a previous dead build. My GPU (for now it's a GTX 1070, I know that won't bottleneck much, but I want to upgrade to RTX in the future and that can), a Soundcard that is PCIEx1, and a RAID card that is PCIEx8.

The problem is that my cooler will block the top PCIEx1 port because it is so big, and the other PCIEx1 port will be similarly blocked by the GPU. (I swear, WHY do they put these ports right under where the GPU would go and leave other parts of the board empty?). This just leaves me with a PCIex16 port, which is obviously where my GPU will go, and two PCIEx8 ports. The problem is if the second PCIEx8 port is populated, the PCIEx16 port will operate in PCIEx8 mode.

So far, it feels like my options are to either use a smaller cooler so the top PCIeX1 port is free (though it would be a tight fit right above the GPU), forfeit the Sound card, or use a riser to move it to one of the bottom two ports on my case that are below the motherboard (though that has the added annoyance of my sound ports being all the way at the bottom of the case... and I am not sure how stable a riser would be). But I want to see if I have any other options.
 
I am worried the impact will be greater with newer cards, Impact on my 1070 is nothing, impact on the 3080 can be over 10fps on some games, but by the time I have time money to upgrade we could be past 3000 and the impact could be greater, especially if I am on a PCIe 3.0 CPU and PCIe 4.0 becomes more common.
 
Cyber Akuma said:
I am worried the impact will be greater with newer cards, Impact on my 1070 is nothing, impact on the 3080 can be over 10fps on some games, but by the time I have time money to upgrade we could be past 3000 and the impact could be greater, especially if I am on a PCIe 3.0 CPU and PCIe 4.0 becomes more common.
its such a small difference you will only notice if you look for it with benchmarks. there have been plenty of threads about this. if youre really worried, go amd since it has 4.0.
 
CPU is already ordered, I needed an Intel chipset to recover some things and also because it was actually cheaper from where I got it.

Though that board claims it can support 4.0 if I put a 11th gen CPU in it, but that remains to be seen if they will deliver on that promise.

But like I said, the impact on GPUs later down the line could be worse, so I would like to know what possible options I have right now to try to mitigate this.
 
Cyber Akuma said:
But like I said, the impact on GPUs later down the line could be worse, so I would like to know what possible options I have right now to try to mitigate this.
chances are you wont even notice it, unless you look for it. do a search in the forum if you dont believe it. nothing short of ensuring you have 4.0 now.
 
