Do I have a bad board? Dust maybe weird problems

13900K

Win 10 (fresh install 24 hours)

4090 Founder

64gb Ram 5200mhz

Z690 Hero MB

updated bios about 7 weeks ago

1000 watt power supply



Problem:

Playing CP 2077 random crash computer Shut down and video card fans go 100%

Video encoding with handbrake go to sleep and then a few hours or min later i hear the system shut down and video card fans 100%

Watching You tube videos system shut down and video card fans go 100%

Just started a render and took a screen shot and the system crash 3 seconds after the screen shot and i use msi to power limit it to 70% all the time



Maybe virus.



Reformat

Same problem with new updated drivers on very thing. I went offshore for 7 weeks so i have not been using it much since bio update. I work offshore.

Do any of these settings look out of place. Anything i can change to under volt?