Do I have a bad board? Dust maybe weird problems

E

Epyon

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
1,108
13900K
Win 10 (fresh install 24 hours)
4090 Founder
64gb Ram 5200mhz
Z690 Hero MB
updated bios about 7 weeks ago
1000 watt power supply

Problem:
Playing CP 2077 random crash computer Shut down and video card fans go 100%
Video encoding with handbrake go to sleep and then a few hours or min later i hear the system shut down and video card fans 100%
Watching You tube videos system shut down and video card fans go 100%
Just started a render and took a screen shot and the system crash 3 seconds after the screen shot and i use msi to power limit it to 70% all the time

Maybe virus.

Reformat
Same problem with new updated drivers on very thing. I went offshore for 7 weeks so i have not been using it much since bio update. I work offshore.
Do any of these settings look out of place. Anything i can change to under volt?
 

Attachments

  • image0.jpeg
    image0.jpeg
    394.1 KB · Views: 0
  • image1.jpeg
    image1.jpeg
    409.1 KB · Views: 0
  • image2.jpeg
    image2.jpeg
    402.5 KB · Views: 0
  • image3.jpeg
    image3.jpeg
    430.7 KB · Views: 0
  • image4.jpeg
    image4.jpeg
    378.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot (4).png
    Screenshot (4).png
    907 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top