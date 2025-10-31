  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
DNS downing clouds is boring: IBM Cloud is experiencing a quantum computer outage

“We’re guessing that turning it off and on again won’t help given qubits can be on and off at the same time​

Simon Sharwood
Thu 30 Oct 2025 // 06:31 UTC
UPDATED IBM has one-upped AWS and Microsoft by reporting an outage in one of its cloudy quantum computers.
Early on Thursday morning, Big Blue advised The quantum computer, ibm_aachen, is temporarily unavailable within the Qiskit Runtime service.”
The advisory says IBM is “actively working to restore this quantum computer to service as soon as possible.””

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/10/30/ibm_cloud_experiencing_quantum_computer/
 
