DNS downing clouds is boring: IBM Cloud is experiencing a quantum computer outage

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,082
“We’re guessing that turning it off and on again won’t help given qubits can be on and off at the same timeSimon Sharwood
Thu 30 Oct 2025 // 06:31 UTC
UPDATED IBM has one-upped AWS and Microsoft by reporting an outage in one of its cloudy quantum computers.
Early on Thursday morning, Big Blue advised The quantum computer, ibm_aachen, is temporarily unavailable within the Qiskit Runtime service.”
The advisory says IBM is “actively working to restore this quantum computer to service as soon as possible.””
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/10/30/ibm_cloud_experiencing_quantum_computer/