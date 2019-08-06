DMX ProFusion iS Media Manager Can I hack it?

Format _C:
I found ($2 thrift-store find but worth more then that in parts) a DMX ProFusion Digital Media Manager (by Mood Media) and I was wondering if anybody has hacked one of these before?
When I say hack I am not talking about free service.
I want to re-purpose the hardware to a traditional networked media player which it is already capable of and the device seems to run a variation of Linux. Behind that metal cover (Between the USB ports and the DC Power jack) is an SD card slot which came occupied with a 16GB SD card
.
