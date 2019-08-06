DMX ProFusion iS Media Manager Can I hack it?

2[H]4U
I found ($2 thrift-store find but worth more then that in parts) a DMX ProFusion Digital Media Manager (by Mood Media) and I was wondering if anybody has hacked one of these before?

When I say hack I am not talking about free service.

I want to re-purpose the hardware to a traditional networked media player which it is already capable of and the device seems to run a variation of Linux. Behind that metal cover (Between the USB ports and the DC Power jack) is an SD card slot which came occupied with a 16GB SD card :)

. ProFusion iS (1).jpg ProFusion iS (2).jpg ProFusion iS (9).jpg
 
I have one of these as well. I deinstalled it and wasn't given instruction of where to send it back to so I'll know more monday if I end up with it. It has an ethernet port so I'd put it on a network sniffer and see if there is a back door.
 
How exactly do I do that? I am thinking this is out my my league as I am more of a hardware person. Also on eBay these devices seem to be a dime a dozen (well not really, but they can be had cheap). I am thinking there is no alternate use for this it does play the preloaded music that is already on the installed SD card. Mood Media Pandora will probably de-activate it anyway if I do connect it to the internet.
 
OK I took more pictures of the inside of the unit. I am afraid to take the heat sink off the board though, I do not have any extra of those push pin spring clips (just in case I damage one of them)

I do not see any useful markings on any of the main boards (well the only pieces with useful markings are the DVD drive and the LCD both of which are standard off the shelf parts)

IMG_0167.jpg
IMG_0175.jpg
IMG_0180.jpg
IMG_0188.jpg
IMG_0191.jpg
IMG_0199.jpg
 
Run Wireshark on a PC and plug it in, it will record any network traffic it sees, but unless you have something or someone with the service it's probably not going to show you much. Really need to sniff and record a working copy to reverse engineer the protocol. Maybe ask around if someone could make a recording of the connection and stuff.
 
Starting in 2001 the thred started and Format _C: has offer much input. Thank you. The ProFusion iS basically A 32 bit media player running A old version of redhat ios. my player has A sata drive with ext format. The audio files are Binary Large Object type.
These Blob files is stored in .bin music directory's each represent A play list channel. These .bin directory's are downloaded from Mood as ( is ) files and unpacked into the drive during updates. A is update contains the music blob bin file and toc files for song listing.
I will post A update on this thread soon as im still playing with the profusion file structures now.
 

